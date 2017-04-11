Rumors have been gently swirling about a potential love connection between Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe after the two had a flirty lil chat at Elton John's birthday party. (Ryan Phillippe was at Elton John's birthday party?!) So on Sunday, apropos of nothing, the Tiger Beat tweeted that he and Katy Perry were NOT dating. So stop asking OK?!

I like the idea that hearing the sound of helicopters overheard makes him assume it's the paps hunting for Katy Perry, so that's how I will explain helicopters to my future child. Anyway, Katy, who by age and inclination must be a true Cruel Intentions stan, replied:

And Ryan concluded:

Maybe it's venus retrograde but... cute?





Splash images via BFA