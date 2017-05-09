Though Katy Perry sort of said she wouldn't be including a Taylor Swift diss track on her new album, she is going to be collaborating with Swift's bitter ex Calvin Harris on his new album, which is pretty much the same thing. Harris released a teaser on Twitter today listing the many featured artists on his new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which comes out June 30th. Just in time to provide some sweet summertime shade.

ALBUM COMING JUNE 30 pic.twitter.com/zHJpBRdpqq

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 9, 2017

[h/t The Cut]