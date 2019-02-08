Kate Spade got a brand new creative director last fall, and today she made her design debut at NYFW. Nicola Glass sent models down the runway wearing a bevy of 1940s inspired looks in bold, bright colors and classic, wearable prints such as leopard and python. Some of the silhouettes were decidedly '70s-inspired, too. Here's everything you need to know about the collection.

Related | Kate Spade Honors the Late Designer with Sparkle

Leopard Spots

Colorful leopard print dresses swished down the runway in shades of cherry red. At the same time, the print was seen on coats, cardigans, blouses and matching accessories. One thing is clear: Kate Spade is clearly in camp leopard as a neutral.

Revamped Turbans

A large portion of the models in Kate Spade's fall 2019 show were decked out in silky, turban hair wraps of all different shades. Along with the red hued eye makeup and plenty of sleek, shiny waves, these accessories gave the collection an overall glam, 1940's vibe.

Blue Jean Babies

Denim came out in full force: in the bluest shade you could imagine. Patchwork denim skirts in cornflower blue hues matched bags and lace-up boots made out of the same material. Jeans were cut wide and with pockets that contrasted in color, and denim dresses were cut in A-line shapes.

The color pink felt like it was overwhelming a major motif in the collection. Take, for example, the fact that the venue's floors were a shade of baby pink and guests sat on puffy pink stools in some cases. Pink-toned purples, fuschia blazers and coral toned silken dresses were all in the family of thinking pink.

Bag Lady Chic