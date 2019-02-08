Kate Spade got a brand new creative director last fall, and today she made her design debut at NYFW. Nicola Glass sent models down the runway wearing a bevy of 1940s inspired looks in bold, bright colors and classic, wearable prints such as leopard and python. Some of the silhouettes were decidedly '70s-inspired, too. Here's everything you need to know about the collection.
Leopard Spots
Colorful leopard print dresses swished down the runway in shades of cherry red. At the same time, the print was seen on coats, cardigans, blouses and matching accessories. One thing is clear: Kate Spade is clearly in camp leopard as a neutral.
A large portion of the models in Kate Spade's fall 2019 show were decked out in silky, turban hair wraps of all different shades. Along with the red hued eye makeup and plenty of sleek, shiny waves, these accessories gave the collection an overall glam, 1940's vibe.
Blue Jean Babies
Denim came out in full force: in the bluest shade you could imagine. Patchwork denim skirts in cornflower blue hues matched bags and lace-up boots made out of the same material. Jeans were cut wide and with pockets that contrasted in color, and denim dresses were cut in A-line shapes.
The color pink felt like it was overwhelming a major motif in the collection. Take, for example, the fact that the venue's floors were a shade of baby pink and guests sat on puffy pink stools in some cases. Pink-toned purples, fuschia blazers and coral toned silken dresses were all in the family of thinking pink.
As a brand, Kate Spade rose to fame for her handbags when the company first launched in 1993. As such, there was an emphasis on the bags featured in the collection, just in a different way. Some of the models doubled up on bags: it wasn't abnormal that models would walk the runway one after the other wearing a crossbody bag and carrying a top handle bag. In this case, being a bag lady never looked chicer.
Photography: Mich Cardin