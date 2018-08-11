On Thursday night, Kanye West went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his Yeezy empire, his opinions on Donald Trump, Kim's trip to D.C. to meet POTUS, and his kids. But during the 21-minute long full interview posted online, he brings up something no one expected: his loyalty to PornHub. When asked by Kimmel if his daughters North and Chicago have changed his view on the opposite sex, he replied, "Nah, I still look at Pornhub."

This statement definitely contributed to the videos current trending status, and its over three million views since it was posted on Friday. Meaning: publicity for PornHub. And so the porn site decided to give West a free lifetime premium subscription to the site. A tweet from the site posted on Friday morning reads, "We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years. A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership. Here's to you, Ye. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmZjaYdS3fA … cc: @jimmykimmel"

We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years. A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership. Here's to you, Ye. https://t.co/1uarAl53xp cc: @jimmykimmel — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) August 10, 2018 PornHub CEO, Greg Lansky also took to his personal Twitter to announce the gift. Because Kanye specifically said that he watched "A lot of black on white obviously... my own reality," the CEO tweeted, "When @kanyewest says '@Blacked_com is my favorite' Thank you Kanye you are fearless & inspiring. Sending you a lifetime membership and Blacked hat!"

When @kanyewest says “@Blacked_com is my favorite” 👑🙌 Thank you Kanye you are fearless & inspiring 💪 Sending you a lifetime membership and Blacked hat! pic.twitter.com/QNhQbYHN0x — Greg Lansky (@GregLansky) August 10, 2018 Kanye responded to PornHub with three fire emojis. Well, enjoy, Yeezy! Not that you couldn't have afforded it on your own with your multimillion-dollar company.