Colin Kaepernick, the first player to take the knee during national anthems at NFL games, has finally reached a settlement with the league which he alleges colluded to keep him from playing football. Eric Reid, the first player to join Kaepernick's protest, also settled a similar grievance.

Both Kaepernick and Reid alleged that by working to take them off the field the NFL had caved to pressure from Donald Trump, a vocal critic of national anthem protests during 2016 and 2017. While details haven't been disclosed, you can assume both former players received hefty payouts.

"For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL," the attorney representing both players, Mark Geragos, said in a press statement. "As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party."

