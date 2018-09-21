"Fuckin' with me could actually upgrade your life" promises Junglepussy on her slow-grooving, but viciously clever new single "They Know." Her confident flow is as sharp as the production and choruses are woozy. The track is a tutorial in the NYC rapper's signature, sultry Scorpio shade and self-ownership, as she casting off phonies and lame dudes, warning them with a wink that if they lose her: "I got a cat and she lives in my lap/ And you missing this ass/ Like OutKast ain't no coming back." Line after line hits, and her message is clear: people who don't appreciate or give Junglepussy what she needs can keep moving.

"They Know" is the rapper's first release since her recent album Jp3, and is currently on tour, hitting NYC on October 19 at Elsewhere. Check out her incredible merch and listen below.