JoJo Reclaims History and Brings the Early 2000's Back

JoJo just gave us a major dose of nostalgia with the official re-release of her self-titled 2004 debut album.

The singer really leaned in on #ThrowbackThursday—also her 28th birthday, December 20, 2018—when she first dropped a preview of the new versions of her old hits like "Baby It's You." But it wasn't until #FlashbackFriday that she did the major reveal.

Before this, JoJo's music was nowhere to be found in Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, or any other music streaming service. "My former label removed my music, I unfortunately have absolutely no control over what they do or don't do," she explained in 2017. "I want to let bygones be bygones. I pray one day they put my music back up."

My former label removed my music. I unfortunately have absolutely no control over what they do or don't do. https://t.co/nVk6ews3aD — JoJo. (@iamjojo) April 24, 2017 And now, every 2000's kid's dreams have come true, with all the songs available online. And even artists like Ella Mai are happy that the singer's hits are out once again to bring back the good ol' times.

nah, i don’t actually think anyone knows how happy i am that jojo’s music is back! its 1:33am and i should be sleeping but i can’t. these songs were bible to me in highschool ☺️ — Ella Mai (@ellamai) December 21, 2018 JoJo herself was overwhelmed by the positive response from fans. She tweeted, "Wow. Ur response has taken my breath away. This is 4 my Day1s. This is 4 the amazing creatives who helped shape these songs w/me & so they can finally collect the publishing they rightfully deserve! & this is 4 me. 4 healing, reclaiming my time & history." And now that she's made our 2018, it looks like we've also got more to look forward to! She ended her message saying, "NEW MUSIC 2019. Love,Jo."

Wow. Ur response has taken my breath away. This is 4 my Day1s. This is 4 the amazing creatives who helped shape these songs w/me & so they can finally collect the publishing they rightfully deserve! & this is 4 me. 4 healing, reclaiming my time & history. NEW MUSIC 2019. Love,Jo. pic.twitter.com/R3jku4kY0c — JoJo. (@iamjojo) December 21, 2018 We can't wait! In the meantime, listen to JoJo (2018) below.

JoJo (2018)