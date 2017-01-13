You might know Jessie Andrews as primarily as an adult film star, she's also so much more--a model, photographer, the designer of Bagatiba and Basic Swim, and a successful producer that has toured around the world as a DJ. While we all eagerly await the coming warmth of spring, Andrews grabbed some of winter's finest accessories (and not much else) to prove that the snowy season can be just as desirable.

Jessie wears a ring by Bijules. Sephora Collection Full Action Extreme Effect Mascara in Black.

Jessie wears shoes and bag by Gucci

Jessie wears bag by Gucci. Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain in Flame Red.

Jessie wears jewelry by Chanel.

Jessie wears glasses by Fendi and jewelry by Bijules

Jessie wears bag by Fendi, shoes by Sturat Weitzman, bikini by Basic Swim, earrings by Bijules and bracelet by Bagatiba

Jessie wears bag by Burberry, body by Basic Swim and earring by Bijules

Jessie wears vest by Roberto Cavalli, bottoms by Shau Qu, boots by Charlotte Olympia and chokers by Bagatiba


Styling by Ella Cepeda

Hair and Makeup by Daniel Avilan @ Wilhelmina

Nails by Tori Huang @ LMC

Styling Assistant Elise Bouchard