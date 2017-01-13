You might know Jessie Andrews as primarily as an adult film star, she's also so much more--a model, photographer, the designer of Bagatiba and Basic Swim, and a successful producer that has toured around the world as a DJ. While we all eagerly await the coming warmth of spring, Andrews grabbed some of winter's finest accessories (and not much else) to prove that the snowy season can be just as desirable.

Previous Next Jessie wears a ring by Bijules. Sephora Collection Full Action Extreme Effect Mascara in Black. Previous Next Jessie wears shoes and bag by Gucci

Previous Next Jessie wears bag by Gucci. Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain in Flame Red. Previous Next Jessie wears jewelry by Chanel. Previous Next Jessie wears glasses by Fendi and jewelry by Bijules Previous Next Jessie wears bag by Fendi, shoes by Sturat Weitzman, bikini by Basic Swim, earrings by Bijules and bracelet by Bagatiba Previous Next Jessie wears bag by Burberry, body by Basic Swim and earring by Bijules Previous Next Jessie wears vest by Roberto Cavalli, bottoms by Shau Qu, boots by Charlotte Olympia and chokers by Bagatiba

Styling by Ella Cepeda



Hair and Makeup by Daniel Avilan @ Wilhelmina



Nails by Tori Huang @ LMC

Styling Assistant Elise Bouchard