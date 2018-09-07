Jeremy Scott Mixes Politics With Pokémon

Stormy
At his spring 2019 show, Jeremy Scott sent models down the runway in stylized rain and snow boots. Padded, knee-high, and platform versions of the utility footwear were seen in chartreuse, red, and silver, and even encrusted in faux diamonds.
Boots the House Down
Thigh-high heeled boots were extended up the legs, through the torso, and to the shoulders where they morphed into overalls. Divided by a zipper from the crotch upward, the curious accessory-garment combo came in camouflage, bright yellow, patch-work denim, and forest green parachute nylon.
Nightlife Nostalgia
The most eye-catching details in Scott's collection were bold, appliquéd neon words including sex, resist, peace, power, and riot, and prints of Polaroids selfies taken by the designer in 1996. The images — applied to dresses, skirts, sweatshirts, and body suits — are of Scott in experimental hair and makeup before his namesake brand was established.
Game Boy
Offset walked the runway in bright blue pants, yellow wellies, and a red sweater covered in a Pikachu motif as his wife Cardi B, cousin Quavo, and celebrities including Madonna progeny Lourdes Leon, Caitlyn Jenner, and Paris Hilton looked on from the front row.
Offset on the runway (Photo via ImaxTree)
Anti-Kavanaugh
At the end of his show, Scott appeared on the runway in a white t-shirt emblazoned with the words "Tell your senator no on Kavanaugh," referring to Trump's controversial nominee for Associate Justice of The Supreme Court. The message was accompanied by a phone number (202-902-7129) to a line that connects constituents with their senators.
(Photo via Imaxtree)
Photography: Sonny Vandevelde