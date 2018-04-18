J.Lo's New Makeup Line Is (Almost) Here

Jennifer Lopez's new limited-edition makeup collection doesn't officially launch until April 26, but fans who have long wondered if the icon bathes in the blood of babes to maintain her ageless visage, never fear!

The new line, which Lopez is calling a "natural progression, since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin," is a collaboration with Inglot, a Polish cosmetics company and will reportedly feature 70 products. To build buzz, it only makes sense that Lopez would give us the gift of great, glowing skin a little early. She has released a new eye and face palette, called the First Look Palette. Like the glorious Fenty Beauty before it, each shade brandishes Lopez's initials.

And apparently, the shades are also meant to be blended with other colors and textures, in case you run out of one shade and need to rock another. It's part of Inglot's "Freedom System." In other words, in a recent statement, Lopez said, "Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want."



We were hoping she'd name the previews in this collection after her famous hits that evoke memories of her enviable skin, as featured in her music videos (and also on magazine covers, on red carpets, on stage, and basically everywhere J.Lo shows up to, literally lighting up the room simply by standing there.)

The palette is available now for preorder from Inglot, and at $49 it's the most expensive piece in the collection — the other products will range from $8.50 to $26. Meantime, revisit "Waiting For Tonight" and rejoice because you won't have to wait much longer to look like the world's most beautiful alien. Can we also note that this video was made almost twenty years ago? J.Lo literally looks the exact same today.

Photo by Ellen von Unwerth

