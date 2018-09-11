Jennifer Lawrence has a net worth of $110 million, stars in multiple generation-defining cinema classics, and is the face of Dior's new perfume. But she's somehow still extremely relatable –– as a new interview in InStyle reveals. Just like you and I, Lawrence has a private Instagram account created specifically for the purposes of lurking and judging the behavior of others.

Unlike most celebrities with movies and fragrances to promote, Lawrence lacks an official verified Instagram account. But she does use the platform. "I'm on [social media]," she admits to InStyle. "But I'm a voyeur: I watch, I don't speak. There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything."

Does Lawrence ever post on her finsta? Are we looking at a situation similar to Lorde's top secret onion ring review account, unmasked back in 2017? Sadly, InStyle neglects to ask the important questions. But we do learn that Lawrence probably won't go public with her social media presence anytime soon:

"I really don't want to welcome that unless it's absolutely necessary," she explains. "I don't want to put myself out there for no reason."

Unrelatedly, in the same interview Lawrence describes her personal style as "Um, '90s sex worker who's just won her case in court."

Photo via Getty