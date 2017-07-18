James Franco's latest project is a biopic about the making of "The Room," the 2003 film that was regarded as so unbelievably bad it became a cult classic. Spawning a generation of inside jokes, conspiracy theories, and ironic screenings, it was only a matter of time before an artist like Franco took on the project of making a full blown film about the phenomenon that is The Room.

Playing the role of The Room's inscrutable director and star, Tommy Wiseau, Franco appears to transform fully into character, doing take after take until finally uttering the famous line, "Oh, hi Mark."

The original:

James' brother Dave, Seth Rogan, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, and Jacki Weaver also all make appearances in the film.

Watch the trailer below:

[h/t Dazed]