In case you were wondering who we are and where we're going, Jaden Smith has all the answers.

The young star and wise existentialist celebrated his 20th anniversary with a new album, Syre: The Electric Album. Before you get too excited, The Electric Album is not wholly-fresh content, but five electronically-updated tracks from Smith's 2017 album Syre. Each song is accompanied by a music video of sorts, featuring new love interests and a candy-pink sunset.

The new streaming format certainly inspires questions as to the future of artists' releases. What if Spotify/Apple/SoundCloud/YouTube all became defunct, and Instagram becomes the supreme ruler of music drops? Jaden Smith certainly makes you think. As for how he is faring post-release, we hope its taken some weight off his chest.

Photo via BFA

