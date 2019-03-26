Finally, there's somewhere to eat in Paris. Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, purveyor of oversized sun hats and undersized bags, has pivoted to the restaurant business. His first café, Citron, will open as part of a new Galeries Lafayette concept store on the city's iconic Champs-Élysées.

Jacquemus announced his dining venture on Instagram this afternoon, sharing images of the decor and a decadent lemon-shaped dessert by pastry chef Cédric Grolet. You crack it with a spoon, Amelie style. I literally cannot stop watching this video:

Needless to say, the space looks chic. Terracotta pots and lemon trees (if you didn't pay attention in French class, the clue's in the café's name) abound. Foodies worried over a fashion designer's potential lack of menu cred, stress less: Jacquemus is partnering with beloved Parisian eatery Caviar Kaspia on the project, so it's sure to be perfection.

Café Citron's doors open 12PM on Thursday. On se voit là-bas.