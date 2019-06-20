Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Pride
Shop
Subscribe
Fashion

Jacob Bixenman Wears a Cone Bra For Jean Paul Gaultier

Roytel Montero
2h

Helming his eponymous fashion line for almost 50 years now, Jean Paul Gaultier is nothing if not iconic. He's responsible for some major statements like the often-imitated cone bra for Madonna's Blond Ambition tour in 1990 to releasing the ever-enduring "Le Male" fragrance in 1995 with Gaultier's trademark sailor stripes on the male torso-shaped bottle.

The classic fragrance was created by perfumer Francis Kurkdjian and was designed to invoke the smell of a man's clean sweat crossed with some heavy lavender notes that reminded the designer of a '50s barber shop. Producing some very iconic images throughout the year of his sexy sailors, this year's Pride campaign with Jacob Bixenman turns "Le Male" into a 21st century advocate for equal rights and commemorates the Stonewall Inn on a t-shirt.

Bixenman feels the full fantasy, posing with a rainbow can containing the fragrance and wearing a sailor hat with pants undone on a rooftop or lounging about in a corset bra with hair wrapped in a towel. Beyond lending his classic good looks and flair to the campaign, the model understands the scope of this honor writing, "Really insane to be included in the legacy of a brand and fragrance that's contributed so much to the imagination of queer imagery in fashion/advertising. And the corset bra! It's all too cool."

Get into these #jpglovespride pictures, below:

Photo via Instagram

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like