Gucci uploaded nine audition videos from their Pre-Fall '17 campaign on Instagram, featuring a cast of all-black models. In each video, the models are asked a variety of questions about their spirit animals and what it means to have soul before they show off their dancing chops to a '60s soul track. We spoke to a representative at Gucci who could not confirm any details about the campaign, which launches on January 26th in London, but it certainly appears that there will be some sort of groovy dancing element and some actual demonstrated effort to chip away at fashion's interminable diversity problem. The Cut notes that the campaign was cast by Midland, who is known for casting "real people" to walk to runways for designers like Eckhaus Latta and Hood By Air.

Watch the casting videos below, and stay tuned for more details...































