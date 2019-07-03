You see someone's face on your feed every day, but do you really know them? Follow or Be Lost is an ongoing series where we find out fast facts about the internet's most popular people.

Twenty two-year-old Colorado native Sommer Ray is the queen of fitness Instagram. Since breaking out on the platform in 2015, she's amassed 21.2 million followers and posted an enviable grid full of photos and workout videos. Paris Hilton and Bella Thorne are mutuals.

Ray has her own swimwear line, a popular YouTube channel, and even her finsta ("the real me") has 3.5 million loyal fans. Here's what else to know about her.

Age/Gender/Location?

22/female/LA.

What's your star sign, and do you fit the stereotypes?

Virgo! And only some!

According to Facebook, what's your childhood crush up to these days?

Hahah, honestly I don't even have the Facebook app on my phone.

What role do you usually play in the group chat?

The inappropriate one, and it's funny 'cause I'm always the most innocent.

What makes you happiest?

My happiest days are on the back of a horse! It's the most freeing feeling.

What makes you saddest?

My mom sold my horse when I moved to LA ):

What's the last TV show you binged?

True Detective.

You're a college professor. What subject do you teach?

Hmmm, maybe sports research.

What's your greatest fear?

I'm not scared of heights, bugs or snakes or spiders — I actually have a pet tarantula. Im pretty fearless, so this is a hard one... hmm, I'm scared of having regrets when I'm old.

Have you ever been in love?

Yesss.

What's your first memory of the internet?

I used to use Instagram as a photo editor when it first came out, like put the filters on my photos, but I wouldn't post anything.

What's your favorite breakfast cereal?

Honey Graham Oh's.

What's your proudest achievement?

All the years of NPC competing I did when I was super young. Took a tonne of hard work and discipline.

Name your three desert island beauty products.

Jojoba oil, sunscreen for my face, lip balm.

What was your favorite song when you were 13 years old?

"Glamorous" by Fergie.

What's the last thing you spent more than $10 on?

I just ordered the 23andme test.

What do you do for self-care?

Baths lol, I love baths with epsom salts and lavender essential oil. It's really the most relaxing thing for me. It's my therapy, I can sit in there for hours.

Copy and paste the last text/DM you sent.

"Too bad it's happening IN THIS UNIVERSE"

You're leaving the house in a rush. Which pair of sneakers do you reach for?

White Air Force 1s.

Who will you never unfollow?

My mom, lol.

What was the last lie you told?

I'll call you back.