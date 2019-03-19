The worst thing about Instagram — and there are a few things to complain about, obviously — is tapping a link. What's the deal with that? It takes you to a new window, but you're still stuck inside the app instead of a proper web browser, and then you tap another link and get taken into another window, but you can't access the previous window, and it's so confusing that you give up and quit the app. Then immediately open it again and keep scrolling.
Someone in Silicon Valley is aware of this issue, and working on it. From today, Instagram will allow in-app shopping from a select number of brand accounts. No weird new windows — just a terrifyingly seamless consumer experience.
As a press release from Instagram explains, the new feature is additional to the normal "shopping" tab you know and hate. When you view a product from a shopping post, there'll be an additional "Checkout on Instagram" option that lets you enter all payment information without leaving the app. All that info will be saved for next time, and Instagram will also send shipping and delivery notifications in-app.
Welcome to the Instagram mall! You can checkout a product any time you like, but you can never leave. There are 20 initial "checkout" partners currently offering the feature — peruse them all, below.
Adidas @adidaswomen, @adidasoriginals
Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills
Balmain @balmain
Burberry @burberry
ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics
Dior @dior
H&M @hm
Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop
KKW @kkwbeauty
Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics
MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics
Michael Kors @michaelkors
NARS @narsissist
Nike @niketraining, @nikewomen
NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics
Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta
Ouai Hair @theouai
Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices
Prada @prada
Revolve @revolve
Uniqlo @uniqlo
Warby Parker @warbyparker
Zara @zara
Photos via Instagram