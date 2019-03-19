The worst thing about Instagram — and there are a few things to complain about, obviously — is tapping a link. What's the deal with that? It takes you to a new window, but you're still stuck inside the app instead of a proper web browser, and then you tap another link and get taken into another window, but you can't access the previous window, and it's so confusing that you give up and quit the app. Then immediately open it again and keep scrolling.

Someone in Silicon Valley is aware of this issue, and working on it. From today, Instagram will allow in-app shopping from a select number of brand accounts. No weird new windows — just a terrifyingly seamless consumer experience.

As a press release from Instagram explains, the new feature is additional to the normal "shopping" tab you know and hate. When you view a product from a shopping post, there'll be an additional "Checkout on Instagram" option that lets you enter all payment information without leaving the app. All that info will be saved for next time, and Instagram will also send shipping and delivery notifications in-app.

Welcome to the Instagram mall! You can checkout a product any time you like, but you can never leave. There are 20 initial "checkout" partners currently offering the feature — peruse them all, below.

Adidas @adidaswomen, @adidasoriginals Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining, @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara