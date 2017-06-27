Kylie Jenner, at 19, has done a whole damn lot. When she's not covering magazines, dating hip hop artists, swiping her housekeepers arms with different colors of lipstick or snapchatting herself in traffic, she's brokering a deal with top Australian sunglass brand Quay for her very own capsule range. How about that.

The Quay x Kylie collection consists of four limited-edition pairs in varying colors, accompanied by a campaign featuring the youngest Jenner posing in each style.

"I love sunglasses that make a statement," Jenner told ELLE. "They are such an important accessory and I love switching them out to go with my outfits. I usually always gravitate towards styles that are oversized. I don't think you need to play it safe with your sunnies."

Jenner also shared that she appreciates Kim's taste above all her other sisters when it comes to sunglasses.



"Khloe has an amazing sunglass collection but I would have to say Kim," she said. "She has so many sunglasses and a great vintage collection. I may have tried to borrow a pair or two before."

The collection is available from July 11 on quayaustralia.com, with prices ranging from $75 to $80. Flick through the stunning images of Kylie in the range below.

[h/t Elle]

Images courtesy of Quay Australia