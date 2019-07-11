Ian Isiah Debuts Intoxicating 'Persistent' Video via Pornhub

Future R&B artist Ian Isiah is taking his sensual space anthems to a whole other planet with the stylish visual for "Persistent" — a song that'll make you want to stay up way past last call.

Isiah — who, notably, released an incredible collection of songs "designed for conceiving babies" last year with Shugga Sextape (Vol. 1) — is, obviously, well-equipped to debut his latest, scintillating visual via Pornhub.

Directed by SOPHIE collaborator, Nick Harwood, "Persistent" takes place in a seedy, Koreatown karaoke lounge — a fitting location, given the moody, neon-lit enclave complete with garish disco lights and strangely sterile-looking, silver couches (though if this video's any indication, you know people have fucked on those). <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"We first interacted with Ian when we launched our NYFW 2017 Spring/Summer collection with Hood by Air. Ian is a boundary-pushing creative who has transformed fashion and music," said Pornhub VP Corey Price. "He oozes seduction and epitomizes sex appeal and there are obvious synergies between his personal brand and who we are here at Pornhub."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

The star of the show is a young, "Shugga Mobile" employee (with an insane Michelle Obama purse???) who's inspired to get her freak on with a little help from a televised Isiah, whose tongue licks and backward bends are enough to send anyone over the edge.

Paired with the track's pulsing production and Isiah's otherworldly voice repeating, "Henny on deck, got that Henny on deck," it's an undeniably hypnotic, intoxicating track. And, suddenly, it becomes all the more obvious why he decided to call it "Persistent" — though, we really don't need any more convincing.

Watch the video for yourself, below.





Stream Shugga Sextape (Vol. 1), below.