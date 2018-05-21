Leaders in the industries of music, TV and film have signed an open letter to world leaders in an act of resistance for international charity ONE.

The letter demands that world leader ensure every girl gets an education and that "historic changes for women" happen sooner rather than later. "We won't stand by while the poorest women are overlooked," the letter, signed by 140 people including Meryl Streep, Issa Rae, Letitia Wright, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Reynolds, Amy Schumer, Michael Sheen, Thandie Newton and Lena Dunham, states.



Read the letter in full, below: