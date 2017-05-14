Harry Styles has (controversially) joined the ranks of Zayn Malik with his recent spat of solo work. Yesterday he dropped his first album, marking his departure from the world famous band One Direction. The self-titled collection included many of the singles we've been reporting on, and at a secret London show Harry performed them all as well as a cover of Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam" off the The Life of Pablo.

His cover gives the emotional anthem a rock and roll edge, swapping its Chance's bubbling excitement and gospel choir with mournful, riff-heavy vocals.

Watch the whole thing below:





Harry Styles covering KANYE WEST at his first ever solo show! Ultralight Beam 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rFvquupm85

— Howell Davies (@HOWELLDAVIES) May 13, 2017





Header photo via John Salangsang/BFA.com