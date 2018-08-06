Last week in Williamsburg, Hailey Baldwin stepped out sans trousers in a red and blue Heron Preston anorak. On her way to Frankel's Delicatessen & Appetizing to meet fiancé (or possible husband) Justin Bieber, the model's waist was cinched by a silver belt. By tightening its drawstring to create the hemline of a bubble skirt, Baldwin transformed the four-pocket jacket into a sexy day dress. Bookended by sleek black shades and white sneakers, the 21-year-old's look reminds us that forgetting your pants doesn't have to be a faux pas.

Image Via Getty / Raymond Hall