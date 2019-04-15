Following the launch of husband Justin Bieber's unisex and very mysterious clothing line, Drew, Hailey Bieber is now reportedly in the process of creating her own beauty label.



According to a TMZ report, the model has filed a trademark for 'Bieber Beauty,' with the "intent of launching a beauty and cosmetic products line under the brand name." No word yet on the kind of products that would be part of the potential line.

Although this would mark Hailey's first foray into beauty, the model has worked a number of major beauty campaigns over the years including L'Oreal and Bare Minerals.

It's worth noting that since Bieber took a voluntary break from music to reportedly focus on his marriage and his health, the couple have been actively working on expanding their business reach.



In September of last year, Hailey also filed an application for the name 'Hailey Bieber,' indicating she might have a number of projects in the pipeline. At a time when the beauty space is inundated with influencer marketing and celebrity led-labels, this new potential business may prove to be a lucrative venture after all. With Bieber Beauty, the model joins the ranks of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Kylie Jenner, who have all successfully turned their massive sphere of influence into flourishing beauty empires.