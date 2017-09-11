With climate change rearing its ugly head and the world generally spinning of its axis, the inimitable Gwenyth Paltrow has decided now is the time for consumers to really focus on better living and is thus launching a physical copy of her wellness website, Goop. That's right, my sweets, Goop is now a Condé-Nast owned magazine — a publication that will undoubtedly soon have its own reality show and a host of interns with impeccable Glossier-level glossy skin vying to be paid to actually document about their jade egg experiences, oh wait, that's already been done.

Gwenyth, of course, covers the inaugural issue, with the words "Earth to Gwenyth" superimposed a-top her mud-adorned figure. A little ironic given that has consistently draw critique for preaching pseudo-science — something Gwenyth addresses in her first editor's letter.

"For me, when I take my shoes off and walk in the grass, it's so healing," the actress writes. "It's hard to find scientific evidence for the idea that 'I feel good.' But by trying, you get so much juice out of life."

Last month, Truth in Advertising investigated Paltrow's Goop and concluded that there are 50 different instances, "in which the company claims, either expressly or implicitly, that its products (or those it promotes) can treat, cure, prevent, alleviate the symptoms of, or reduce the risk of developing a number of ailments...the company does not possess the competent and reliable scientific evidence required by law to make such claims."

It's never too early to think about a Christmas subscription for mom.

[h/t Jezebel]

Image via Instagram