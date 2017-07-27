Like any good gossip, the rumor that Mean Girls, The Musical was finally going to happen just wouldn't die, no matter how improbable it seemed given Tina Fey's busy schedule. It's now officially happening and will premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. on Halloween night, with music by Fey's husband Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde). The show is expected to hit Broadway in 2018, though dates are unconfirmed.

While no one can ever replace the original cast, including LiLo in one of her last roles where she appeared more sane than not, the new crop of kids brought in to play our favorite North Shore students doesn't look too shabby:

1. Cady Heron - Erika Henningsen (Les Misérables)

Cameras are scary but when @samjeannehill operates them, it's a little less awkward. #hellothere #centralpark #canonshot

A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Sep 18, 2016 at 8:10am PDT A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Sep 18, 2016 at 8:10am PDT

2. Regina George - Taylor Louderman (Kinky Boots)

I had a little fun with @jacobsmithstudios 🙂

A post shared by Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:31am PDT A post shared by Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

3. Gretchen Weiners - Ashley Park (The King and I, Mamma Mia!, Cinderella)

Au revoir til August NYC!! I'll miss you @seamless! 🚕🚦🏙🙋🏻 #flyawayfloppyhat (📷: #ABMphotography)

A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) on May 17, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) on May 17, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

4. Aaron Samuels - Kyle Selig (The Book of Mormon)

"Boyfriend's Club" meeting here in the Anthropologie stairwell.

A post shared by Kyle Selig (@kaselig) on May 13, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT A post shared by Kyle Selig (@kaselig) on May 13, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

5. Karen Smith - Kate Rockwell (Bring It On, Legally Blonde, Hair)

In this production, John Dickinson is a fierce Park Avenue empress with a penchant for pearls, champagne, and POWAH. #1776 @54below #allfemale #allfemale1776 @runningstart

A post shared by Kate Rockwell (@katerockwellnyc) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:21pm PST A post shared by Kate Rockwell (@katerockwellnyc) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

6. Janis Sarkisian - Barrett Wilbert Weed (Heathers: The Musical)

"Welcome to my home. Well, one of my homes"🍾🥂 #bowwowchallenge

A post shared by Barrett Wilbert Weed (@barrettweed) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:19am PDT A post shared by Barrett Wilbert Weed (@barrettweed) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

7. Damien Hubbard - Grey Henson (The Book of Mormon)

Fire Island's Next Top Model #5fingerforehead @kevinmichaelmurphy

A post shared by Grey Henson (@greyhenson) on May 21, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

A post shared by Grey Henson (@greyhenson) on May 21, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

8. Ms. Norbury - Kerry Butler (Xanadu, Beauty and the Beast)

My husband took this on #sethbdwaycruise #leica 💗

A post shared by Kerry Butler (@kerrybutler1) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT A post shared by Kerry Butler (@kerrybutler1) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

9. Kevin G - Cheech Manohar (Trained Bollywood dancer, this is his Broadway debut!)

Day 7: L.A....a note to follow sol. ☀️✌🏽️ #notcomingback #SorkinWeek17

A post shared by Cheech Manohar (@cheechmanohar) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT A post shared by Cheech Manohar (@cheechmanohar) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

10. Mr. Duvall - Rick Younger (Girls, Law & Order: SVU)

Going swimming in #Baltimore! #FatherAndSon #TheYoungestYounger #fatherhood #parenthood #AbeVigodaIsStillAlive #YoungerTV #ProudDadsClub #BlackDadsSmile #BlackMenSmile #blackout #BmoreRoadTrip

A post shared by Rick Younger (@rickyounger) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

A post shared by Rick Younger (@rickyounger) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

[h/t Cosmo]