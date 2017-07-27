Like any good gossip, the rumor that Mean Girls, The Musical was finally going to happen just wouldn't die, no matter how improbable it seemed given Tina Fey's busy schedule. It's now officially happening and will premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. on Halloween night, with music by Fey's husband Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde). The show is expected to hit Broadway in 2018, though dates are unconfirmed.
While no one can ever replace the original cast, including LiLo in one of her last roles where she appeared more sane than not, the new crop of kids brought in to play our favorite North Shore students doesn't look too shabby:
1. Cady Heron - Erika Henningsen (Les Misérables)
2. Regina George - Taylor Louderman (Kinky Boots)
3. Gretchen Weiners - Ashley Park (The King and I, Mamma Mia!, Cinderella)
4. Aaron Samuels - Kyle Selig (The Book of Mormon)
5. Karen Smith - Kate Rockwell (Bring It On, Legally Blonde, Hair)
6. Janis Sarkisian - Barrett Wilbert Weed (Heathers: The Musical)
7. Damien Hubbard - Grey Henson (The Book of Mormon)
8. Ms. Norbury - Kerry Butler (Xanadu, Beauty and the Beast)
9. Kevin G - Cheech Manohar (Trained Bollywood dancer, this is his Broadway debut!)
10. Mr. Duvall - Rick Younger (Girls, Law & Order: SVU)
[h/t Cosmo]