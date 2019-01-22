Throw away your teeny tiny evening clutch! Clare Waight Keller has another idea, and it's a good one. At Paris fashion week on Tuesday evening, Givenchy's spring 2019 women's couture collection made a convincing case for pairing designer ball gowns with big statement backpacks instead of boring little beaded purses.

Two over-sized butterfly bow-shaped backpacks — one in black, one in white — didn't look at all out of place on a runway full of voluptuous almost-80s evening silhouettes. Think peplum blouses, bubble skirts and tuxedo collars, plus lots of fringe and lace. From the front, the models looked to be wearing bouncy angel wings. From the back, they were simply making a contemporary and practical accessory choice.

Let's all embrace this concept! Seriously, every evening bag should have enough room for tomorrow's clothes. Also, snacks.

Givenchy's bow backpacks aren't the only Eastpak moment of Fashion Week so far. Vetements' fall 2019 menswear show included rucksacks that wouldn't look out of place in a high school hallway — except for the addition of colorfully dyed synthetic hair. Paris has something for everyone!