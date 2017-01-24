It seems that Kellyanne Conway's "alternative facts" remark has sparked more than just a slew hilarious memes. Following the Trump advisor's faux-pas, George Orwell's acclaimed dystopian novel 1984 has skyrocketed in sales-- landing itself as the sixth best-selling book on Amazon.

The similarities between the 1949 piece and America's recent Trump-driven demise is clearly undeniable -- "newspeak" and "doublethink", anyone?

War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength.

― George Orwell, 1984#AlternativeFacts #DoubleThink pic.twitter.com/fKvkR8JMni

— H e t e r o t o p ia (@ArtsOfExistence) January 23, 2017

Sorry Kellyanne Conway, there are no such thing as alternative facts, there are facts and falsehoods. Your Orwellian doublethink won't work.

— John Yowan (@Yowan) January 23, 2017





Perhaps the classic novel could serve as a survival guide for the next four years?



