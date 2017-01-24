"1984" Skyrockets on Amazon's Best-Sellers List after "Alternative Facts" Controversy
It seems that Kellyanne Conway's "alternative facts" remark has sparked more than just a slew hilarious memes. Following the Trump advisor's faux-pas, George Orwell's acclaimed dystopian novel 1984 has skyrocketed in sales-- landing itself as the sixth best-selling book on Amazon.
The similarities between the 1949 piece and America's recent Trump-driven demise is clearly undeniable -- "newspeak" and "doublethink", anyone?
Perhaps the classic novel could serve as a survival guide for the next four years?
