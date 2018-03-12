As it turns out, no one is enjoying Mattel's take on a Frida Kahlo Barbie — neither the famous artist's estate, nor the actress who played her, Salma Hayek.

In its interpretation of Kahlo, the company erased the art icon's disability and famous unibrow. What could have been an important celebration of Kahlo's legacy, became a massive missed opportunity, and Hayek is not having any of it.

Taking to Instagram to express her disbelief in Mattel's direction, Hayek wrote: "#fridakahlo never tried to be or look like anyone else. She celebrated her uniqueness. How could they turn her into a Barbie."

Frida is the film Hayek fought to get made in the late '90s, and was subsequently harassed throughout filming by producer Harvey Weinstein, who repeatedly asked Hayek to shower with him and also added in a gratuitous lesbian sex scene. Nevertheless, Frida stands as an example of Hayek's tremendous influence.



Kahlo's great niece, Mara de Anda Romeo, also criticized the doll, alleging Mattel did not obtain approval from Kahlo's estate to use her likeness. Mattel has already shot back, claiming the Frida Kahlo foundation gave them permission. Oh, Kahlo was also a communist, so who knows what her thoughts might have been on capitalists using her likeness.

