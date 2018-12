Beauty is in the nose of the beholder. Nothing makes you feel more comfortable in your own skin more than finding the right fragrance, and few things instantly transmit social messages quite like scent. We're animals, after all, and engaging the senses sparks something primal. Whether you want to feel more playful, refined, sexy, expensive or just a little different, the 20 fragrances below have you covered. Fragrances, of course, also make great gifts.