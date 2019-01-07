Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

Every year, the Golden Globes are a time for the stars of the best films and television shows to shine. But this year, somebody else noticeably stole the spotlight on the red carpet. Lurking in the background, and giving her best smile for the paparazzo in her long blue gown is the Fiji Water girl.

The Internet took notice of the beautiful brunette, and can't help but love her for living her best life, photobombing celebs' pics — everyone from Jim Carrey to If Beale Street Could Talk's Kiki Layne. Of course, Twitter did some digging, and found out she's a Los Angeles-based model named Kelleth Cuthbert.

Cuthbert became an instant meme. So, naturally, we made a roundup of Twitter's best reactions to #FijiWaterGirl":

Image via Getty

Subscribe to Get More