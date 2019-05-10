We all know Rihanna is the gift that keeps on giving. On the same day, the musician, and beauty mogul confirmed her Fenty fashion line for LVMH, came the first Fenty Skincare drop.



The singer has released two new lip care products called the Pro Kiss'r Lip Loving Scrubstick that promises to be the "ultimate scrubstick that exfoliates lips quick and easy with apricot seeds," and the Pro Kiss'r Luscious Balm "a nourishing balm made with shea and mango butters that has special doe-foot to keep lips smooth."



Rumblings of a skincare line first caught traction earlier this year, when a trademark registered under Fenty Skin was revealed. Though Rihanna herself never confirmed or denied the rumors, this new drop speaks for itself.



"I'm obsessed with keeping my lips super soft and smooth," added Rihanna on Fenty's Instagram post. "That's the key to making lipstick look perfect."