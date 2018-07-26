It should come as no surprise that Fashion Nova, the inclusive brand beloved by Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and influencers aplenty, is broadening their horizons. They've already conquered body-con, so next up is beauty.

Related | How Fashion Nova Changed the Game

Fresh off launching their menswear line, Fashion Nova Beauty will be their new in-house makeup collection. In a feature with BoF, CEO Richard Saghain says a beauty division, in addition to their collection of shoes, jewelry, lingerie and clothing, will ensure the site is a "one-stop shop lifestyle destination" for refreshing your look.



While the brand already stocks small-time beauty brands, they hope to become a Sephora of sorts for their demographic, supplementing their own range with the names dominating the beauty industry. They join the likes of other fast fashion go-to's like Boohoo.com and Pretty Little Thing to offer their own makeup. Considering Fashion Nova has already garnered an enormous network of the most impactful women on Instagram, there's very little question that this latest venture will be a success. Related | Kylie Jenner Talks Fame, Family and the Future

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty threw other makeup companies into harsh relief this year when they released 40 different foundation shades for all skin tones. The popular blending sponge company Beautyblender's foray into foundation featured 32 different tints with only three darker hues for POC customers, which prompted instant backlash. What will prove interesting is whether Fashion Nova's reputation for inclusivity will extend to their makeup, but the site's history of hiring plus-size and models of color to showcase their collections has certainly set a strong precedent. Prepare to see a host of #Novababes with perfect beats.

Photo via Fashion Nova