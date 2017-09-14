It grieves us to admit that today marked the last day of NYFW, though it delights us to say that it ended with a bang. Closing the season in New York was none other than Marc Jacobs, who with Bella Hadid on the runway and Courtney Love in the front row, attracted quite the buzz-worthy variety of VIPs. Some other NYFW vets that waved goodbye to SS18 were Michael Kors and Marchesa, both boasting quite the turn out of celebrity attendance as well. Check out the familiar faces that bid a farewell to NFYW below.