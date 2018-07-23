Iris Alonzo and Carolina Crespo, the duo behind Los Angeles-based clothing brand Everybody.World, aren't into typical celebrity and designer collaborations. Instead, the pair partners with everyday people like 76-year-old chess player and spiritualist Prakash Gokalchand and a 14-year-old L.A. native named Paloma. Fittingly, the brand's latest collaborations are just as unexpected.

Tonight at Le Bain, the penthouse nightclub at Manhattan's Standard Hotel, Alonzo and Crespo will unveil a collection of unisex swimwear designed by chef Angela Dimayuga and range of skin-toned towels conceived by architecture writer and PIN—UP Magazine founder Felix Burrichter.

Photography by Elvin Tavarez

Dimayuga's four-piece assortment of gender-neutral swimwear was inspired by her Instagram handle @swimsuit_issue, which gets its name from the 1992 Sonic Youth song. Each piece in the range—a cropped jacket, a bandeau top, shorts, and a waist pack—is made with a textile crafted from recycled plastic bottles.

Photography by Vincent Dilio

For his partnership with the brand , B urrichter had nine friends (i ncluding fashion designer Teflar Clemens ) choo se a Pantone color that resembles their skin color . The shades they chose were then applied to organic cotton towels sourced from the Ace Hotel and up-cycled by Everybody.World . ​

Photos Courtesy of Everybody.World