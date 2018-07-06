Twelve boys and their soccer coach are currently trapped in a cave located in northern Thailand. Oxygen is running out and experts are trying to figure out an escape route, but it is proving difficult.

Getting there requires swimming through dangerous currents and opaque water that is challenging for even the most experienced divers. One diver recently died while trying to bring oxygen tanks to the area. None of the boys know how to swim well, and may be weak from the decreased oxygen levels.

Now, Elon Musk is getting involved. He recently tweeted that his companies, The Boring Company and SpaceX, are "headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to the govt. There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person."



The Thai government has said, "Elon Musk will send his team to Thailand tomorrow (7th July) to help in cave rescue. He may provide services for location tracking, water pumping or battery power."

Musk has also tweeted about The Boring Company's "advanced ground penetrating radar," which is "pretty good at digging holes."

Photo via BFA

