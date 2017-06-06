Before he takes the helm as editor-in-chief at Vogue UK this summer, Edward Enninful decided to make his directorial debut and try his hand at a time-honored tradition: trying to make Gap a thing again. Following the formula of Gap's most successful ads of the '90s and 00s, the campaign features a cast of models and celebs singing along to an optimistic tune (in this case, "Sunny" by Boney M) while wearing white tees and jeans. However, Enninful updates this old chestnut in a significant way: diversity. The ad features Wiz Khalifa, Alek Wek, Christie Brinkley, Adwoa Aboah, Yara Shahidi, Priyanka Chopra, Rita Ora and more beautiful people of all colors, hopefully foreshadowing his M.O. for Vogue. Looking cute but mostly dorky is for everyone!

But honestly, they're focusing on the wrong throwback, if you ask me:



