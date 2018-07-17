Fashion
Teens are impressionable, this we know. While adolescence is a great time to experiment with trends and create new movements with your peers, there's also a slippery slope that heads straight to a mouthful of Tide Pods. Youth whisperer Drake's latest hit, "In My Feelings," off Scorpion quickly spawned a viral dance challenge with the help of comedian Shiggy.

Related | Will Smith Won Drake's #InMyFeelings Challenge

Instagram enthusiast Odell Beckham Jr. upped the ante by combining the practice of jumping out of a car to dance for the camera that has led to numerous teens following suit, all while declining to put the damn car in neutral first.

Please don't try ghostriding the whip at home.

Photo via Instagram

