How do you find a place where chores and couture meet? Can a domestic goddess also be a fashion icon? What is the point of doing anything--even the dishes--if you don't look good doing it? Photographer Dorian Ulises López Macías wanted to create a supersonic character (with a dose of irony and a bit kitsch)--a woman taking care of her home while still maintaining the height of style. He recently discovered model Sara Esparza and thought she would be a perfect fit to embody this haute housewife. They went to a house in the Pedregal neighborhood of Mexico City to bring the story to life, all with help, from stylist to assistant, of young Mexican talents.

Photographer: Dorian Ulises López Macías

Model: Sara Esparza

Stylist: Effie Villagomez

Makeup: Gustavo Bortolotti

Hair: Erich Clemenz

Photo Assistant: Alexis Rayas

Location: Elías Architecture