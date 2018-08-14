Odds are you probably saw some part of Doja Cat's music video for "Mooo!" in one form or another this past weekend. The viral bop was ubiquitous across everyone's feed.

Easily dismissed as a joke track, "Mooo!" actually showcases Doja Cat's talent as a rapper quite well. The farm-centric lyrics atop a lo-fi hi- hop beat manage to work in nods to Kelis' "Milkshake," Wu-Tang's "C.R.E.A.M.," and Ludacris' "Move Bitch" with irreverent wordplay to rival Weird Al Yankovic.

Cat is currently signed to RCA Records and just released her debut album, Amala, earlier this year. Self-taught, Cat uses a DIY aesthetic to her advantage to create a perfect meme storm in "Mooo!" A song of the moooment, "Moo!' may not have been the track we were expecting but it sure feels like the one we needed.

Photo via Instagram