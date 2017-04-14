Some say Coachella, or 'Chella as you might know it if you are partial tank tops, has become more about being seen than the actually seeing any of the performers. For this reason you might have opted not to attend, or perhaps you wish to avoid being labelled cliché and because you are cripplingly poor.

So you're not there and yet, you still like music. What a conundrum. Luckily we've got you covered, you can livestream the whole damn lot right here. That means you can catch Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga, as well as the xx, Bon Iver, Lorde, Schoolboy Q, New Order, Future, Father John Misty, Gucci Mane, Mac DeMarco, Sampha, Travis Scott, Future Islands, Kaytranada, DJ Khaled, Justice, DJ Shadow, Car Seat Headrest, Local Natives, Whitney, and many more, all via the interweb. Happy days!

Decide who you're going to see when here and watch it all below. Enjoy Coachella!

Image via Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com