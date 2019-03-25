Fashion
It looks like Barbra Streisand isn't the only music legend commenting on the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson. It seems all this talk about the documentary detailing the experiences of victims James Safechuck and Wade Robson singer has had Diana Ross thinking. Ross chimed in on the conversation on social media, and tweeted on Saturday that she wants Jackson's critics to "STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE."

She wrote, "This is what's on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others." Quoting her own famous song, she continued, "STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE."

Because of this, many fans responded in disappointment, just as they did with Babs.

But many have also rushed to the defense of Ross, who was very close with the King of Pop. Actress Debbie Allen retweeted the singer's tweet, saying "Ms. Ross is still the BOSS!!!"

And users like @MJJLegion tweeted to emphasize how well Ross knew Jackson, and that her defense was not baseless. "Diana Ross knew Michael Jackson closely for 40 YEARS. She trusted him with her children and they adore him. He named her a possible guardian for his children in his will." They continued, "She has EVERY RIGHT to defend the man she knew now that he cannot defend himself."

According to Global News, in 2003 after the premiere of documentary Living with Michael Jackson — which centered on the singer's relationship with a boy named Gavin Arvizo, who met the pop star while battling cancer — police reopened their investigations on the pop star. This was due to the scenes showing Jackson and Arvizo holding hands, and also due to the singer's defense of letting the young boys sleep in his bedroom.

Jackson was formally charged seven counts of child molestation and two counts administering an intoxicating agent for the purpose of committing a felony." During his child molestation trial in 2005, Jackson was found not guilty.

Image via Getty

