Deep, deep, DEEP sigh.

Demi Lovato is the latest victim of the "Fappening 2.0" (gross), in which hackers have stolen and leaked nude photos of her, Amanda Seyfried, and Emma Watson.

Demi, who recently celebrated being five years sober and has been open about her struggles with both an eating disorder and bipolar, said she was quitting show business in late 2016 after feuding with Taylor Swift.



So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media 👋🏼

— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 4, 2016

We have a feeling this latest violation might solidify that decision.





[h/t Page Six]

