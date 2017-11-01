What did you dress as this Halloween? A slutty zombie? A slutty look from a pop culture icon? A slutty cartoon character? Well friends, just wait, because rapper, trailblazer, princess of my heart, CupcakKe, outdid her damn self and went as slut numero uno, that is, The Dick Collector.

Without further ado, may I present, CupcakKe, The Dick Collector.

Wow. Just wow. She's Queen Elizabitch for a damn reason. While you're reeling from this iconique look, head over and check out our latest feature with CupcakKe.

Happy Halloween, sweetie.

Image via Twitter

