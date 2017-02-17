Very beautiful make up genius and first male Covergirl spokesperson James Charles is copping a fair amount of heat after jokingly expressing fear of catching Ebola on a trip to Africa.

In a now deleted tweet, Charles wrote: "'I can't believe we're going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola.' 'James we're fine we could've gotten it at chipotle last year'…."

I will no longer support your company as long as he's on the campaign. This was stereotypical & degrading to Africa. @COVERGIRL @COVERGIRL pic.twitter.com/RpgMp1lqfg

After originally blocking Twitter users that objected to his words, Charles seemed to realize his error and apologized in a series of tweets claiming to recognize how "offensive and degrading" the joke was.

Covergirl released a statement in response, disassociating themselves from Charles' comments.

James Charles' tweet does not represent COVERGIRL's perspective. We agree his statements were inappropriate but appreciate that he has issued an apology. We are an inclusive brand and respect all people and cultures.



Ebola broke out in West Africa in 2014 and has since been identified as one of the deadliest viruses on the planet, killing thousands.



