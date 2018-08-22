Fashion
Dior Releases Its First Perfume Since 1999

Shyam Patel
5m

Since 1999, when the French fashion house released J'adore—the rose and jasmine scent synonymous with a gold gown-clad Charlize Theron—Christian Dior Parfums has kept a low profile. For the brand's first fragrance launch in nearly two decades, perfumer François Demachy has concocted a citrusy bergamot and mandarin orange scent with notes of rose de grasse, sandalwood, and jasmine.

Called Joy, the new perfume is Demachy's liquid interpretation of light. Fittingly, the brand has enlisted Joy (2015) actress Jennifer Lawrence as the face of the fragrance. Lawrence has been a brand ambassador for the Dior accessories since 2013.

Photos Courtesy of Dior

