You've probably said it or thought it, but now the non-profit org ProjectArt is proving it. Their 2017 NYC benefit, "My Kid Could Do That," features an exhibition of childhood artworks by famous artists including Urs Fischer, Rashaad Newsome, Laurie Simmons, Olafur Eliasson, Tom Sachs and many more. You can see what these famous artists created when they were young — thank God some smart moms never throw anything away — at an exhibition on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Red Bull Arts (220 West 18th Street). There's also a children's art workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. and it's all free and open to the public. If you can't wait until Saturday, buy a ticket to their benefit tonight that includes cocktails and small bites from Dimes, plus music from 12-year-old musicians Control the Sound and a live auction. Tickets are HERE. Check out the slideshow below to see some of the precocious masterworks (and their adult complements).

All images courtesy ProjectArt