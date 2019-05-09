11 Mystery Icons Inspired Charlotte Tilbury's New Collection

Following the incredible success of her original Hot Lips collection, celebrity makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury has announced a Hot Lips 2 collection coming this June. The line is inspired by 11 modern icons, to be revealed at a later date. But if her first Hot Lips collection named after celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Miranda Kerr is anything to go by, this could be equally major.



"When I created this range, I wanted to create a new color world for everyone — looking for gaps in the color spectrum and mixing the most nuanced, super flattering, super wearable shades," says Tilbury, emphasizing inclusion and diversity as an important part of the her new collection. "These shades have super powers, they look incredible on everyone! I always envision the color and texture, and how they complement each other to make the shade even more unique and incredible."

An integral part of her new line is her partnership with Women for Women International, an organization dedicated to helping women survivors of war rebuild their lives.

The makeup mogul has served as a Global Ambassador for the non-profit since 2016, and further pledged more than $1.3 million in donations to help give more women the opportunity to enroll in the charity's year-long training program designed to rehabilitate the survivors' lives.

With the sizable donation, the charity is expected to be able to expand into key new areas of conflict in Iraq and Nigeria, while providing additional services for communities that are particularly at risk and vulnerable.



"I have seen the most incredible, heart-warming change from our work with the charity so far," Tilbury says. "To date, we have raised enough to fund over 350 women through Women for Women International's training programme. I hope that with this magical £1 million donation, we will reach even more women and change even more lives across the word."

Brita Fernandez Schmidt, senior vice president for Global Partnerships at Women for Women International, adds: "We will be sharing this news with the women we serve around the world — so they will know that there is light at the end of the tunnel, even if they can't currently see it. This generosity doesn't just have an impact on women who take part in our programme — the families and communities of the women we serve will also feel the ripple effects of change. With every woman that graduates from our training programme, Charlotte Tilbury is helping to change the world!"

To date, Tilbury has donated and raised over £190,526 ($248,000) funding for the charity. While we have to wait until June 20 to find out who the 11 mystery icons are, you can learn more about Women for Women International and their work here.

The Hot Lips 2 collection will launch June 20 on CharlotteTilbury.com and CharlotteTilbury Beauty Wonderlands. The collection will be available in all doors starting June 27th. To get on the wait list, click here.