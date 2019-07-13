Fashion
Astrology has become a huge part of what defines today's pop culture. And whether you're in your mid-30's or early 20's, you probably have your full natal chart loaded up on either Co-Star, Susan Miller's AstrologyZone, Sanctuary, or The Pattern. Well, Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum has only very recently discovered the spooky accuracies of astrology, and he's freaking out about it.

On Friday night, the actor did an Instagram Live — and posted the same clip on Twitter — voicing out his candid thoughts on astrology app The Pattern. "I don't know if I'm late to this or if I'm early to this, but what is this Pattern sh-t? It's an app — I just downloaded it," he began. "It just asked me to put in my birthdate and time of birth, by the way, how are you supposed to know your time of birth?"

"How do you know what you know about me Pattern?" Tatum asked. "I was just in therapy yesterday — and yeah, I'm in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy — and I just get a notification on my phone this morning - whoops — pops up, and, using the exact words we were using in therapy... Is the phone listening? Are you listening through the phone?"

This whole rant about how freaky astrology apps are got a lot of reactions on social media, but for the most part people are applauding Tatum for being so open about therapy, and helping normalize it as a form of self-care with such a short statement.

But also, another takeaway is that maybe we should all think about signing away all our privacy and data off before downloading anything else on our phones?

Image via Instagram

