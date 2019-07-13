Astrology has become a huge part of what defines today's pop culture. And whether you're in your mid-30's or early 20's, you probably have your full natal chart loaded up on either Co-Star, Susan Miller's AstrologyZone, Sanctuary, or The Pattern. Well, Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum has only very recently discovered the spooky accuracies of astrology, and he's freaking out about it.

On Friday night, the actor did an Instagram Live — and posted the same clip on Twitter — voicing out his candid thoughts on astrology app The Pattern. "I don't know if I'm late to this or if I'm early to this, but what is this Pattern sh-t? It's an app — I just downloaded it," he began. "It just asked me to put in my birthdate and time of birth, by the way, how are you supposed to know your time of birth?" <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"How do you know what you know about me Pattern?" Tatum asked. "I was just in therapy yesterday — and yeah, I'm in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy — and I just get a notification on my phone this morning - whoops — pops up, and, using the exact words we were using in therapy... Is the phone listening? Are you listening through the phone?"

Yo anybody know of this shit and can explain it to me! Cause WTF! pic.twitter.com/4Qhp6gj7IU — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) July 12, 2019

This whole rant about how freaky astrology apps are got a lot of reactions on social media, but for the most part people are applauding Tatum for being so open about therapy, and helping normalize it as a form of self-care with such a short statement.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Channing Tatum getting thoroughly shook by astrology and interrupting himself to tell people to go to therapy is, as the kids say, a big mood https://t.co/3fSojT6cCH — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) July 12, 2019

Me: Mental Health Stigma is really getting me down today.



Channing Tatum: “Yeah I’m in therapy, everybody should be in therapy.”



Me: Thank you. pic.twitter.com/DMXRqs9BWt — .:RiotGrl:. (@RiotGrlErin) July 12, 2019

The most important words of this entire video are when Channing Tatum says:



“Yeah I’m in therapy, everybody should be in therapy.”



It’s a truly wonderful thing if you can set out to look for the right resources for you. We could all use some therapy. 💙 https://t.co/SC8fuFErtS — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) July 12, 2019

Used to think Channing Tatum was overrated but he just said “yeah I’m in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy” and I think I’m in love now https://t.co/Oz9NZjo5Vo — Hailey🐋 (@HaileyBeluga) July 12, 2019

Channing Tatum is a gem we don't treasure enough. pic.twitter.com/uVE2GpWt2Y — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) July 12, 2019

But also, another takeaway is that maybe we should all think about signing away all our privacy and data off before downloading anything else on our phones?

For folks who value their privacy: I’d HIGHLY recommend that you *do not* download The Pattern, as they effectively have carte blanche to track you and do whatever they want with the data you provide to them: https://t.co/W2kXfD1PK0 pic.twitter.com/ihadqAo4Mb — numinosity (@numinosity) July 12, 2019