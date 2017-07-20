On June 25, New York City burst into a colorful rainbow of celebration as the yearly Pride March began. To document the event, Google equipped PAPER editors with its Pixel phone and tasked them to record anything and everything. What you'll see in the video (below) is the unique perspectives of six people—friends, lovers, and allies—living and working in NYC as they prep, march, and party. While each individual approached Pride with different life stories and futures, all find the same message: love is universal. As you'll hear in the video, and as PAPER is proud to say, being who you are will always have a home here.

As Pride events continue around the world throughout summer (lookin' at you next, Montreal!), relive our celebrations, and, if Pride has yet to hit your city, prepare to party.